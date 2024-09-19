Neurosurgeries are complicated for any surgeon as the risk of patient death is quite high. However, deviating the patient from the surgery is one successful idea that surgeons are practising these days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, a 55-year-old patient, A Anantalakshmi from A Kothapalli, underwent brain surgery at Andhra Pradesh's Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada.

Anantalakshmi, who was diagnosed with a 3.3 x 2.7 cm tumour on the left side of her brain, was grappling with symptoms like numbness in her limbs and persistent headaches, reported Telugu Scribe.

On the day of surgery, the surgeons screened scenes from Jr NTR's 'Adhurs' to keep the patient calm and focused. The surgeons' approach is known as an 'awake craniotomy,' which allows the patient to remain conscious and engaged during the surgery.

According to the doctors, the surgery lasted for two and a half hours and was successful. They added that the patient may be discharged in five days.

Though unconventional, the approach helped the surgeons remove the tumour from her brain and save the patient with her conscious intact.

The video of the surgery has gone viral with people reacting on it.

Second commented, "Congratulations to the doctors. This proves that even government hospital doctors can also perform excellently with available resources. Kudos."

This is not the first time that this approach was taken by surgeons. A similar case caught attention when a patient underwent brain tumour surgery while remaining conscious in January this year.

According to a report by News18, the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center shared a video on YouTube showing the patient playing the guitar during the craniotomy surgery.