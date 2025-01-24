Watchman enjoys luxury dinner at ITC Delhi, social media reacts

‘Life takes unexpected turns,’ they say. A recent story of a father and son, which has been going viral on social media, is a testimony to how the well-known saying is actually true.

A man recently took his father to ITC in New Delhi. The 'turn' in the story? The man's father worked as a watchman at the same hotel for 25 years, from 1995 to 2000.

The son shared the emotional moment on X: "My father worked as a watchman at ITC in New Delhi from 1995-2000; today, I had the chance to take him back to the same place for dinner." The post also had a photo of the father, mother, and son dining together at ITC Delhi's Bukhara restaurant.

Netizens responds to ITC Delhi watchman's story The post has already gained over a million views on X, with netizens congratulating the man for his gesture for his father.

One user commented, “ Fantastic. So proud of you. Good Luck Brother.”

“ That must be an incredible feeling bro. Congratulations,” added another.

“Time always turns a positive tide for those who wait and persist. Congratulations,” said one person.

“ What a beautiful moment! Taking your father back to where his journey began is truly heartwarming. This is the kind of story that inspires us all,” added another social media user.

Another user wrote: “It reminds me of movie Deewar ! Great initiative & we love you for the step taken to honour the service of your father. He will be so proud . Perfect example you have set for current generation.”

“You know, the father might have worked his heart out to make sure his kid has a better future. Appreciate you doing this to him," commented another user.

Several other social media users showered the man with blessings for his heartfelt efforts for his father.

