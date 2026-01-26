‘Water here is full of human waste’: British biologist’s Ganga water test sparks debate

A British biologist has triggered widespread debate on social media after posting a video in which he conducts a water quality test on the river Ganga and explains his findings. The video was uploaded on Instagram by Jeremy Wade, a well-known British television presenter, author and biologist, best recognised for hosting the show River Monsters.

In the video, Wade carries out a basic water test using a container treated with chemicals that react to contaminants by changing colour. Explaining the process, he says, “Pink means the river is clean. Anything else spells trouble.”

To set a benchmark, he first tests bottled mineral water. The sample turns a darker pinkish-brown shade, which Wade points out is the colour expected from clean water.

Ganga sample shows presence of contamination Wade then tests water collected from the Ganga. Unlike the mineral water, the river sample turns light brown. Holding up the container, he explains, “This is the Ganges water. What does this mean? It means faecal coliform bacteria. Basically, the water here is full of human waste.”

The biologist also acknowledges the cultural and religious sensitivities linked to the river, which holds deep spiritual importance for millions of Hindus. “To point out that the Ganges is unclean is, to many Hindus, deeply offensive,” Wade says in the video.

He goes on to recall an interaction with a holy man who invited him to take part in a ritual bath in the river. Describing the situation as an “awkward dilemma”, Wade says he chose to participate in the ritual so as not to cause offence.

Ritual bath and personal experience Footage in the clip shows Wade entering the river and attempting to copy the holy man’s actions. He later admits that he did not realise swimming was part of the ritual. Reflecting on the experience, he remarks, “It’s actually quite refreshing, though I’m trying not to think of what I’m seeing around me, particularly floating on the surface and what I’m treading on. It feels very soft and squishy.”

Stops short of drinking river water The video also captures the holy man drinking water directly from the river. Wade, however, refrains from doing so, saying he only brings the water to his lips. “I really do feel refreshed and set up for the day. Whether I get a dose of dysentery or worse remains to be seen,” he adds.

Video sparks strong reactions online The post prompted sharp reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed concern over pollution and the role of faith.

“Religious beliefs are killing the Ganga; education without wisdom is just another form of ignorance,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “The whole of India is plunging into doom in the name of religion, no religion is better than other, and no scripture can beat science.”

“Very unfortunate to see all the taxpayers money getting wasted in the name of cleaning our dear Ganga,” said a third user.

A fourth comment read, “Faith blinds people to an extent that the people are busy enough in worshipping than to look after well-being of the river. And it's still not alarming.”