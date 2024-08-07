Water leak in ₹1.5-crore apartment in Kolkata: Software engineer shares photo of the ‘scam’ in social media post

A software engineer based in Kolkata expressed frustration about a water leak in his apartment.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published7 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Water leak <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5-crore apartment in Kolkata: Software engineer shares photo of the ‘scam’ in social media post
Water leak ₹1.5-crore apartment in Kolkata: Software engineer shares photo of the ‘scam’ in social media post(X/@mrtechsense)

A software engineer from Kolkata recently expressed frustration about a water leak in his apartment. Ripudaman posted a photo of the 1.5-crore leak in the highrise apartment in Newtown, Kolkata.

He posted the photo of the leak on X (formerly Twitter), expressing disbelief at the situation. He commented that his expensive apartment on the 5th floor of a 16-story building was leaking and called it a “scam”. As a civil engineer, he found the situation hard to accept.

Also Read | ‘The problem was…’: Lok Sabha Secretariat on water ’leak’ in Parliament building

“My room in 1.5CR apartment 5th/16th floor is leaking water. These expensive buildings are such a scam bro! The civil engineer inside me can't comprehend this,” he wrote.

While his bio says he is a software engineer, he later clarified in one of his replies that he had studied civil engineering.

Other social media user soon started replying to the post. One of the said, “Actually that cost only 50L to built or less.” Ripudaman said it would be even less.

Also Read | ‘Well thought out design’: Akhilesh ridicules BJP over ’leak’ in new Parliament

Once user advised, “Might be a leakage in the floor above you. Happened with us. Upper floor had a leakage in the pipe and this started happening. If not fixed, drops will start falling slowly. Best is to have standalone house.”

Another user asked for advice, “It's leaking in our home , recently build two rooms upstairs, do you have any idea how to stop this?”

Ripudaman replied, “You have to find the root cause. Like if it's due to plumbing or water accumulation and see page. And then proper sealing is required.”

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir roof ‘leaking’ within 6 months of Pran Pratistha ceremony

One user asked, “why this happen? poor quality stuff or poor engineering?” Ripudaman replied, “Both.”

‘Cost-cutting’

“Some intelligent contractor/owner must have thought to install cheap pipes to buy his wife or girlfriend something EXPENSIVE. You paid for his presents and lovely smile exchanges,” one user quipped.

“I know why, because the builder usually cuts the cost when it comes to providing premium waterproofing systems. I have seen big companies (the top 4) opting for a basic waterproofing of yesteryear system for flats worth crores,” wrote another.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsWater leak in ₹1.5-crore apartment in Kolkata: Software engineer shares photo of the ‘scam’ in social media post

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.05
    01:07 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.85 (7.46%)

    Tata Power

    427.90
    01:07 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -8.9 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.75
    01:07 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    9.45 (3.29%)

    NTPC

    417.60
    01:07 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.7 (0.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    655.90
    01:00 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    51.35 (8.49%)

    Cummins India

    3,808.05
    01:00 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    288.05 (8.18%)

    Oil India

    616.20
    01:00 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    44.9 (7.86%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.00
    01:00 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    21.8 (7.12%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue