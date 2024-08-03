Wayanad landslide: Elephant comes to rescue woman, family; survivors recall ‘tears rolling down giant tusker’s eyes’

Wayanad landslide survivors have recounted how a group of wild elephants, including a tusker, stood by their side throughout the night until they were rescued by the team in morning

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
Published3 Aug 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Wayanad landslide survivors have shared how an elephant saved their lives after they somehow managed to save themselves from landslide.
Wayanad landslide survivors have shared how an elephant saved their lives after they somehow managed to save themselves from landslide.

Wayanad landslide: When things were falling apart, and the gusting flood water looked as intimidating as a sea, a group of elephants came to rescue a woman and her family in one of Kerala's worst landslides and flooding incidents in history.

Also Read | Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP on red alert

Sujatha Aninachira and her family are among a few lucky people who managed to save their lives in the landslide incident, which has left hundreds of people dead and several others missing. When Sujatha and her family members escaped the disaster by climbing a hillock, they encountered a wild tusker and two female elephants standing inches away from them, and what transpired was beyond anyone's imagination.

Also Read | Wayanad landslide: Centre issues fresh ESI draft post Kerala tragedy

Recalling the time of the disaster, Sujatha shared how her neighbouring two-story house collapsed and destroyed her own house. Sujatha, her son Gireesh, daughter-in-law Sujitha, and granddaughter Mridula were buried under the rubble of their house.

"I heard my granddaughter, Mridula, crying as I managed to get out. I grabbed hold of her little finger, pulled her out of the rubble eventually, covered her with a cloth, and began swimming through the flooding water,” Indian Express quoted Sujatha as saying.

Also Read | Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Gandhi says Congress will build over 100 houses

Eventually, the other members of her family also rescued themselves and reached the shore near a hilltop. After reaching the hilltop, the family saw a tusker and two female elephants near them. As the wild animals inched closer, Sujatha burst into tears and requested the animals to spare their lives.

“It was pitch dark, and just half a meter away from us stood a wild tusker. It, too, seemed terrified. I mumbled a plea to the elephant, saying we had just survived a disaster, and asked it to lie down for the night and let someone rescue us,” Times of India quoted Sujatha.

Also Read | Joe Biden, Jill Biden extend condolences over Wayanad landslides

To her surprise, the elephants came close to her and stood silently. Sujatha also recalled tears rolling down the elephant's eyes as it stood there until the family members were not rescued by other people in the morning.

“We were very close to the tusker’s legs, but it seemed to understand our predicament. We stayed there until 6 a.m., and the elephants also stood there until we were rescued by some people in the morning. I could see its eyes welling up as the dawn broke,” Sujatha added.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 02:20 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsWayanad landslide: Elephant comes to rescue woman, family; survivors recall ‘tears rolling down giant tusker’s eyes’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue