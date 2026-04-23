‘We are finished’: ChatGPT's UCO Bank cheque goes viral, sparks fraud fears around new AI image model

A social media user has sparked an online wave of alarm. The user, known as Shirish on X, shared a hyper-realistic AI-generated cheque.
It appeared to be an official UCO Bank cheque for ₹69,000. The cheque was made payable to Shirish's own name. He claimed it was created using OpenAI's newly-launched ChatGPT Images 2.0 model. His post carried a chilling caption: "We are so cooked."
The image went viral almost immediately. It showed every element of a real bank cheque. The account number, bank branch details, signature line and MICR band at the bottom all looked authentic. The level of detail alarmed thousands of users across the platform.
Social media reactions were divided but largely unsettled. One user wrote that pictures and videos could no longer be trusted. One user called it a serious breach of law and policy.
“This is a serious breach of law and policy. How can AI create a fake cheque?” wondered the user.
Another said ChatGPT was not supposed to allow these outputs at all. Some users remained sceptical about the actual fraud risk.
Banks require account holders to verify cheque details for cheques above a certain amount. Without real barcodes and account numbers, the cheque cannot be cashed.
According to one user, things will get truly dangerous when AI can generate working barcodes that banks accept. Another user reported that AI had already generated a working barcode from an existing one.
Some responses were lighter.
"So did you get the ₹69,000?" asked one user. Another joked that the real problem was only asking for ₹69,000.
“We are finished,” exclaimed another user.
Note: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Until recently, AI image tools struggled badly with text inside images. Ask an AI to write words on a signboard, and you would get garbled letters. That is no longer the case.
ChatGPT Images 2.0 can now accurately render small, readable text within images. Think of a cinema poster with actor names clearly printed. Or, imagine a restaurant menu with legible prices and dish names. Or, it’s a fake boarding pass with a real-looking flight number and gate.
The model can generate working QR codes. Scan one, and it actually takes you somewhere. Earlier models produced decorative patterns that scanned as nothing.
It supports images up to 2K resolution. A fake identity card now looks sharp even when zoomed in.
It handles dense layouts accurately. Think prescription pads, government forms, official letterheads and bank documents, all look entirely genuine.
It reads and writes correctly in non-English languages. A fake Aadhaar-style document in Hindi or a Japanese official letter is now within reach.
It can search the web in real time while generating. A poster about a real upcoming event can include accurate dates and venue details.
OpenAI says the model is available to all ChatGPT users today. Thinking-based image features are available to Plus, Pro and Business subscribers.
So, are we ‘cooked’? That depends on who’s using it. Making an A-bomb and dropping it on Hiroshima are two different things.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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