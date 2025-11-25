‘We are living in Chernobyl right now’: Doctor’s disturbing plea as Delhi breathes toxic air

A heartfelt post on Reddit by a doctor under the username thatwitchdoctor has sounded the alarm on the worsening air-quality situation in the national capital, and it deserves every bit of your attention. The doctor writes:

“I go out, looking at people, so careless … breathing in the poison without realising what it’s doing to them… Being a doctor, and seeing young children playing and teenagers so happily roaming on the street like nothing’s wrong, it’s scary… Please start wearing N95 mask. Please do it. You are otherwise killing yourself with each breath you take… Remember Chernobyl? No one wanted to accept the reality because it was scary… We are living in a Chernobyl right now.”

Also Read | Delhi air pollution protest: 22 held as posters backing Madvi Hidma surface

The urgency in the doctor’s tone reflects a truth that official data now backs up. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as of 24 November 2025 the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 382, placing the city firmly in the “very poor” category.

Multiple monitoring stations recorded readings above 400 — deemed “severe” — underscoring the magnitude of the public-health threat

Internet reacts: What can we actually do to stay safe? As the urgent plea gained traction online, several users responded by asking what preventive steps can be taken. One commenter wrote:

“Any preventive health check-ups that can be done to assess the damage? X-ray or coloured MRIs?”

Also Read | Manu Jain calls Delhi pollution ‘disturbing’, says he took an early flight home

The doctor clarified that pollution affects multiple organs over time and not just the lungs:

“Air pollution affects your whole body, not just a single area. It’s good to get regular health check-ups. Only if you have any specific symptoms, you need to get more tests like MRI or X-ray. There’s no other need otherwise.”

Another user asked, “I also have a question, i can't afford an air purifier so is the air inside four walls as bad as it is outside?”

The doctor replied, “It's way better than being outdoors. Know that the worst part of Delhi air pollution isn't the toxic gases in the air, it's the fine particles that are called PM2.5. If the doors and windows are shut, the exposure to these particles will be lower than keeping them open. Think of it like how your vehicle will gather dust unless a cover is on it.”