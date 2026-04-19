‘We are not pushovers’ - Varun Chakaravarthy's stern warning to nine teams after KKR's first win in IPL 2026

Varun Chakaravarthy sent a stern warning to all the other nine teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals on Sunday to register their maiden win of the 2026 season. Chasing 156 runs, KKR were in a spot of bother after losing half of their side inside the 11th over. But it was the unbeaten 76-run stand between Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy that saw KKR romp home with three balls to spare.

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It was a do-or-die situation for KKR after losing five of their first six games in IPL 2026. With this win, KKR climbed a spot to ninth in the points table. Certainly the win gave KKR the much-needed confidence and Chakaravarthy was quick to address that the three-time champions have not lost all hope despite a poor start to their campaign.

“We don't know where we'll end up, but we are just making a statement that we are not pushovers. We are just not coming here to participate. We are here to win every match. We are here to make a strong contention for the trophy. We still have hopes and I think we are gonna do well,” Chakaravarthy, who was named the Player of the Match, said after the game.

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‘Credit to the entire coaching staff’ Just like KKR, Chakaravarthy took came into the party in his usual form with three wickets for just 14 runs in his four overs. Bowling alongside Sunil Narine, the KKR spin duo tightened the screws of the opposition after openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave Rajasthan Royals a flying start under the scorching Kolkata heat.

Chakaravarthy revealed that he still has two fractures on his left hand (that took place while fielding against Sunrisers Hyderabad). “It is a little tough, but I'm just trying to manage,” added the mystery spinner who didn't forgot to give a shoutout to the star-studded coaching staff for keeping the players positive despite a lot of outside noise.

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“Before I talk about myself, I think I need to give credit to the entire coaching staff because it has been a last tough weeks of matches and things didn't go our way and there was too much outside noise and the head coach and the other coaches also, they never let that noise affect us. We were in our own process. Even though it's just one win, it feels very sweet,” he added.

KKR's IPL 2026 playoff qualification chances With three points from seven games, KKR need to win at least seven of the remaining eight games to reach the cut-off mark of 16 points to qualify for the playoffs. Although there have been instances in the past where teams have reached the last four on 12 points, but KKR wouldn't want to depend on other teams. KKR next play Lucknow Super Giants on April 26.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in