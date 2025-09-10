‘We are the fire…’: Nepali student’s fiery speech goes viral amid deadly protests

A video of a Nepali school student delivering a powerful speech at his annual programme has gone viral on social media, resonating with many as the country grapples with violent protests.

The student, identified as Abiskar Raut, head boy of Holy Bell School, spoke passionately about Nepal’s political instability, corruption, and unemployment.

“Today, I stand here with a dream of building a new Nepal. The fire of hope and passion burns within me, but my heart is heavy because this dream seems to be slipping away,” he said in the two-minute, 19-second clip that has spread widely online.

Comparing Nepal to a nurturing mother, he questioned whether citizens were giving back what the country truly deserved — honesty, hard work and dedication. “Nepal gave us birth and nurtured us, but what did it ask in return? Just our honesty, our hard work, our contribution. But what are we doing?” he asked.

He did not shy away from criticising political parties, accusing them of trapping the nation in “selfish games” and leaving the youth “chained by unemployment.”

“If we do not raise our voices, who will? We are the fire that will burn away the darkness. We are the storm that will sweep away the injustice,” he declared.

The old clip quickly went viral again across social media platforms.

Protests In Nepal The speech has gone viral amid ongoing protests in Nepal. The unrest erupted after the government banned 26 social media apps — including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — for failing to register locally.

The crackdown triggered massive demonstrations, leaving at least 19 young protesters dead earlier this week. The violence eventually forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.