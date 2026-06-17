‘We are the most famous on Instagram’: Meloni's lighthearted banter with PM Modi at G7 Summit goes viral | Watch

A light-hearted chat between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit is going viral on social media, bringing the ‘Melodi’ duo back into the spotlight. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice Meloni's warm-hearted greeting, “Nice to see you again”, almost a month after their Melody toffee moment made headlines.

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At the G7 meet, Meloni said, “Yeah, we are the most famous on Instagram,” reacting to PM Modi's reference to their social media popularity. This light-hearted exchange happened when leaders assembled for the traditional group photo on Tuesday, 16 June. Meloni's comment sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with users celebrating the enduring appeal of the duo as ‘Melodi’ began trending online.

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A portmanteau of their surnames, the origin of ‘Melodi’ dates back to November 2023 when the two leaders met at the COP28 summit in Dubai. It was Meloni who shared a selfie with PM Modi on Instagram with the caption "Good friends at COP28 #Melodi." In response, PM Modi had stated, “Selfie Of The Day.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Giorgia Meloni say to PM Modi at the G7 summit? ⌵ Giorgia Meloni greeted PM Modi with, 'Yeah, we are the most famous on Instagram,' in response to a comment on their social media popularity during a light-hearted exchange. 2 Why did the nickname 'Melodi' become popular between Meloni and Modi? ⌵ 'Melodi' emerged as a portmanteau of their surnames during their interactions, particularly after Meloni shared a selfie with PM Modi at the COP28 summit in Dubai, which attracted significant social media attention. 3 How did the social media interaction between Meloni and Modi go viral? ⌵ Their playful exchanges, particularly around the 'Melodi' phenomenon, resulted in numerous memes, fan edits, and viral posts, culminating in a video crossing over 100 million views shortly after it was posted by Meloni. 4 What event at the G7 summit involved Meloni and PM Modi taking a group photo? ⌵ The light-hearted exchange between Meloni and Modi occurred during the traditional group photo at the G7 summit on June 16, which sparked enthusiasm and engagement across social media. 5 Should G7 leaders focus on social media presence in their dealings? ⌵ The popularity of Meloni and Modi's light-hearted interactions on social media suggests that G7 leaders may benefit from a strategic focus on their social media presence to enhance engagement and public perception.

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Since the COP28 summit, each of PM Modi's meetings with Meloni has attracted great attention, with the latest spawning memes, fan edits and countless viral posts under the hashtag. Moving to Melody toffee moment of 20 May, the Italian prime minister shared a joint post on Instagram with the caption "Thank you for the gift", where PM Modi can be seen offering Meloni a packet of Parle's Melody chocolates.

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Bringing a playful nod to the 'Melodi' phenomenon, this move took the internet by storm as the video crossed 100 million views within six hours. Today, it boasts over 13.2 million likes and several comments. Notably, this video was made during PM Modi's visit to Rome last month.

G7 summit 2026 The 52nd G7 Summit hosted by France in Évian-les-Bains is currently underway. The three-day event is set to conclude today with discussions on global stability and regional conflicts, AI security risks and final statements on the Middle East and Ukraine. Leaders from seven of the world's most advanced and industrialised economies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union, gathered in the French resort town under the French G7 Presidency.

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Who are the G7 leaders attending the 52nd summit Canada: Mark Carney, Prime Minister

France: Emmanuel Macron, President (Host)

Germany: Friedrich Merz, Chancellor

Italy: Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister

Japan: Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister

United Kingdom: Keir Starmer, Prime Minister

United States: Donald Trump, President

European Commission: Ursula von der Leyen, President

French President Emmanuel Macron expanded the summit to include several leaders from the Global South and Middle Eastern nations, including:

India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President

Egypt: Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President

Qatar: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir

The United Arab Emirates: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President

Brazil: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President

South Korea: Lee Jae-myung, President

Kenya: William Ruto, President