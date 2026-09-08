‘We celebrate getting trapped in EMIs’: Woman's take on 'India's idea of success' sparks debate

An X user, Neha Patel, has sparked a discussion online after questioning the way Indian society defines financial success and being "settled".

In a rant shared on X, Patel contrasted financial independence with the conventional milestones of home ownership, car ownership and marriage.

Patel wrote, "Indian society has a strange definition of success. A 28 year old earning 1L/month while living independently is told he's "not settled". But if he takes a 25 year home loan, 7 year car loan and gets married spending 50L, suddenly everyone says: "Ab ladka settle ho gaya." Basically you aren't settled until banks own your next 25 years of salary. We don't celebrate financial freedom. We celebrate getting trapped in EMIs and call it success."

The post has received more than 3.2k likes since being posted and attracted a range of responses from users.

Check out the viral tweet here:

Users debate what being "settled" really means Some users challenged Patel's argument, pointing out that a long-term home loan does not necessarily mean a borrower remains tied to the loan for its entire tenure.

One user wrote, “You think a 25 year home loan is going to remain 25 years. Home is an asset. As you progress, you prepay and make it 10 years.”

Another user linked the growing use of loans and EMIs to changing financial habits.

"These loans and EMIs are copied from Western culture, my parents and grand parents never knew what EMI was? They saved avd then build. Times have changed, enjoy today, pay tomorrow."

A third user argued that purchasing a house should be viewed as an investment rather than simply an expense.

"Actually by owning a house you tell the society you have created an asset...house is an investment not an expenditure...anyhow you are paying rent to your accommodation...by additing some more amount you are are paying your EMI...after 10 years your EMI will be less than the rent," the user wrote.

Others responded to the broader point about social expectations around success.

“lol the indian definition of success is wild,” the fourth user commented.

Another user attributed the pressure to appear successful to social expectations, writing, “The Illusion of Showoff in the Indian society is the root cause,”.