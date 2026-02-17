‘We did it’: Woman’s 6‑year harassment ordeal ends with attacker’s arrest; 'he spent Valentine’s where he belongs'

A young woman’s decision to speak publicly about years of online harassment has struck a chord across India, sparking conversations around digital safety, persistence and the often slow path to justice.

Amulya Sharma recently shared on Instagram that she was harassed by an ex-classmate for nearly six years through a barrage of abusive and derogatory emails. Posting screenshots and videos detailing her experience, she said the messages continued relentlessly over the years, leaving her distressed and exhausted.

Her video quickly gained traction online, reaching over 16.5 million views. Thousands of users responded with messages of support, urging her to take legal action. Encouraged by the response, Sharma said she filed a complaint on the cybercrime portal on 26 January, after carefully documenting her statement and preserving evidence.

She also approached the National Commission for Women and submitted complaints through public grievance portals, hoping that the matter would be taken up. With assistance from the Broseph Foundation, she prepared a detailed complaint that included 55 attachments, along with written statements, audio notes and supporting material, which she submitted to the police.

When progress appeared slow, Sharma said she reached out to multiple officials to push for movement on the case. An FIR was eventually registered on 30 January, citing the email addresses allegedly used to send the messages.

In a follow-up update, Sharma said she was informed—by someone who contacted her via direct messages offering help—that the accused had been arrested about two weeks after the FIR was filed and was currently in jail. Authorities have not publicly confirmed further details.

She ended her video with a message that resonated with many viewers: “This victory isn’t just mine, this win is for every girl who has been living under this terror everyday like I was.”

In the caption accompanying the post, Sharma reflected on the moment, writing, “Can’t believe this has finally happened! It feels unreal. But this is for every girl who dm’d me asking for help, and the girls who encouraged me to file a complaint again, and the brothers who said they’re with me. Together, we did it. But it’s still just the beginning!”

She added a note of caution in a later update, acknowledging that legal processes can be long and uncertain. “This is just the beginning because he could get out on bail or this case could drag for years but the first step feels like a victory in itself!”

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages congratulating her and expressing pride in her resolve. While many celebrated the arrest, others pointed to deeper concerns, questioning why victims often have to fight so hard to be heard.

A user wrote, “I’m sorry you had to go through so much to see the end to this but happpy that you finally could!”

“How sad are the country’s state of affairs that unless the victim herself doesn’t follow up, action wouldn’t be taken. Happy for you, truly, but it sucks that justice doesn’t even reach women who are not privileged enough,” another user wrote.

"I’m glad he got to spend Valentines where he deserves to be,” the third wrote.

“Glad that finally it’s halfway through! Let’s crawl through the other half! More powers to you,” the fourth wrote.