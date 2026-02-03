'We earn around ₹1 crore per year, but': Reddit user's rant against Gurgaon real estate goes viral

A Reddit post by a Gurgaon-based professional has struck a nerve online after the user claimed that even a ₹1 crore annual household income is no longer enough to buy a “decent” home in the city. The anonymous post, which has sparked intense debate on housing affordability, paints a grim picture of Gurgaon’s real estate market — high prices, poor construction quality and infrastructure that fails to justify the cost.

The user wrote that despite earning around ₹1 crore a year jointly with their spouse, the couple feels “completely defeated” after months of house hunting. With a budget of ₹1.5 crore — stretchable to ₹1.7 crore — they said they were unable to find any property that felt worth the price.

“We have decent savings and don’t want to trap ourselves under a massive loan,” the Redditor explained, adding that friends in cities like Pune and Noida have managed to buy homes for under ₹1 crore. “Meanwhile, here I am feeling completely left behind,” the post read.

The frustration wasn’t just about pricing, but about what the money delivers. According to the user, most builders in Gurgaon offer “mediocre” projects with what they described as “pathetic” construction quality. The post questioned why property rates remain sky-high when basic civic issues persist.

“I genuinely don’t understand why property prices are so insanely high here when the city barely offers anything,” the Redditor wrote, pointing to frequent waterlogging during monsoons, poor road conditions, and severe air pollution. The user also compared Gurgaon unfavourably with IT hubs such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, arguing that those cities offer better infrastructure, job ecosystems and liveability.

The post warned that unless the real estate market corrects itself, professionals — especially those in the tech sector — may increasingly look to relocate to better-managed cities. “Why would anyone stay and overpay for such poor living standards?” the user asked.

Social media users were quick to weigh in. Many Gurgaon residents echoed the sentiment, sharing similar experiences of inflated prices and disappointing quality. Some said even luxury housing failed to meet expectations, while others argued that Gurgaon’s proximity to Delhi and corporate offices continues to prop up demand despite its flaws. A few commenters, however, suggested exploring older societies or neighbouring regions as more practical alternatives.

A user wrote, “Gurgaon is next to Delhi. Infinite money with people flushed with inherited money. Corrruption black money in infinite supply. 1cr is honestly a regular family income these days. Plus budget should be close to 3.5 cr if you have annual 1 cr salary. Overall, you are in the wrong place.”

“INR 1 crore is no longer sufficient in places like Gurgaon. Even 5-10 year old property is going for more than INR 1.5-2 crores in Gurgaon if not more,” another user wrote.