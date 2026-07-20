‘We must be great in defeat’: Lionel Scaloni’s message as Argentina players lose temper after World Cup loss to Spain

Lionel Scaloni delivered a dignified message after Argentina’s heartbreaking defeat. His words came amid ugly post-match scuffles involving some of the most honoured representatives of Argentine football.

Some Argentine players clashed physically with their Spanish counterparts afterwards. Speaking to Telemundo, Scaloni remained composed despite crushing disappointment.

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"We feel sadness, but we left everything out there," he said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Lionel Scaloni's reaction to Argentina's loss in the World Cup final? ⌵ Lionel Scaloni expressed sadness but maintained composure after the loss, praising his team's efforts and insisting that they should be 'great in defeat'. 2 Why did Lionel Scaloni emphasize the importance of reacting positively to defeat? ⌵ Scaloni highlighted that leaving everything on the field sets a powerful example for the nation, stating, 'You lose, and you have to get back up.' 3 How did the Argentine players behave after the World Cup final against Spain? ⌵ Following the final whistle, some Argentine players clashed physically with Spanish players, leading to chaotic scenes on the pitch. 4 What factors contributed to Argentina's loss in the World Cup final according to Scaloni? ⌵ Scaloni noted injuries to key players and the enormous wear and tear on his team, attributing the loss to several unforeseen obstacles they faced. 5 What is the status of Lionel Scaloni's future as Argentina's coach after the World Cup? ⌵ Scaloni's contract runs until December, and he plans to honor it, but he also expressed the need for reflection on his future coaching role.

He praised his players' eternal fighting spirit and gratitude: “Eternal gratitude to these guys who reached another World Cup final. They competed until the end. I’ll keep an enormous memory of them.”

"We're great in victory, we must be great in defeat," he insisted.

He thanked the nation, insisting they'd given absolutely everything possible. "We arrived here running on fumes," he admitted honestly.

Still, he called their effort a powerful national example: "You lose, and you have to get back up.".

“If you leave everything out there like we did today, it’s a great example for our country. You lose, and you have to get back up again. There’s no other way,” he added.

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Asked about being runners-up, Scaloni remained refreshingly honest. "Yes, I remember who finishes second. It costs so much to get here," he admitted. He acknowledged the immense cost of reaching such heights. "Of course, we'd have liked to have won," he added.

“Gratitude, and sadness, obviously. But when you leave everything out there, it’s very hard to reproach yourself,” Scaloni said.

Lionel Scaloni’s future as Argentina coach Attention now turns to Scaloni's uncertain managerial future. He'll discuss it with AFA's president. Crucially, he hasn't yet spoken with captain

Messi.

Scaloni’s contract runs until December, which he'll honour fully. Beyond that, Scaloni admitted he needs serious time for reflection.

"I don't know if something this big can be repeated," he said.

Also Read | Messi breaks down in tears after Argentina fall short in World Cup final

He suggested a deeper conversation with officials was necessary. Scaloni also urged fans to celebrate reaching the final itself.

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"It's very difficult to make people enjoy being runners-up," he said.

Scaloni reserved special praise for his squad's mentality. "They were warriors, and that is the truth," he declared.

Argentina celebrates Even though their coach says it’s difficult to solemnise the second position, Argentine fans are in the mood to celebrate. Social media is getting flooded with videos showing fireworks in Buenos Aires.

People in the Argentine capital are drinking and dancing to celebrate the ‘Scalonisation’ of Argentine football. And, of course, they are cheering for their captain, Messi.

Meanwhile, Argentina President Javier Milei has declared a public holiday to celebrate the team’s achievement at the World Cup 2026. However, he has left it to the players to decide when that day should be.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.