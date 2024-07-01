’We noticed...’: Blinkit’s ’small gesture’ wins hearts; netizens say some firms ’go beyond transactions’

Zomato's quick commerce branch Blinkit is garnering a lot of praise on social media after a LinkedIn user appreciated it for its kind gesture and going beyond transactions.

Blinkit had prioritised Prabhat Motwani's order since it was from a hospital and had also extended their “warm wishes” to the user and his dear ones.

“We've prioritised your order! We noticed your order is from a hospital. Sending you and your dear ones our warmest wishes,” read the flash message on Motwani's screen.

Reacting to it, Motwani said Blinkit's small gesture just made his day.

He added that while he was ordering from the hospital, he saw the message on Blinkit's UI.

“This is very a small thing they can ignore among thousands of customers, but this can lift up someone's mood who is in hospital for last few days,” he said.

Motwani then added that it's great to see companies go beyond transactions and show genuine care for their customers.

He also asked if other LinkedIn user have ever experienced unexpected kindness from a brand such as him and asked them to share it with him.

Sharing a similar experience, Roopali Nageshwar in the comments said, “Couple of weeks back, I was hospitalised and had ordered some stuff from Blinkit in the hospital. Due to the hospital security, the delivery person wasn’t able to come to my room, but since we had spoken on call and he heard my voice, he knew I was in a bad condition.”

“Finally, the delivery person was able to convinve the security and made it to my room with one of the security. While leaving, he said some comforting words and made me teary. I always say, it’s the little things in life, and this was one!” she added.

Another user commented: “India companies are slowly but steadily moving into being more and more customer centric. Zomato/Blinkit have never failed us in such initiatives and are raising the bar each day. Appreciate such kind gestures and hoping to see more companies to follow and append.”