The journey of a startup is often marked by moments when a single decision can determine whether the business survives or shuts down. Quick-commerce company Zepto also faced such a moment in its early days, when a technology failure threatened to bring its operations to a halt.

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“There was a point when we thought we might have to shut down the app,” recalled Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of Zepto.

Today, the company is preparing for a public listing, but its early journey involved significant operational and technological challenges.

In a recent conversation on Scaler Pod with Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of InterviewBit and Scaler, Vohra recounted an incident when Zepto's application stopped working on December 21, the same day the company announced its Series C funding round.

At the time, Zepto depended on software developed by a UK-based company to manage its operations. However, the software suddenly stopped working, leaving the startup struggling to keep its services running.

“There was like zero response on this because it was Christmas time. And so, we had nothing, no choice but shut down the app, basically, and tell customers, sorry, please come back later, you know.”

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With an engineering team of only five or six people, including Vohra and his co-founder, the company had limited resources to address the crisis. The team decided to find a workaround overnight rather than shut down the application.

“That night, what we did was we reverse engineered the APK.”

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The engineers examined the APIs used by the application to retrieve inventory information and process customer orders before developing an alternative solution internally.

Recalling the intense overnight effort, Vohra said, “Five in the morning, I remember.”

While Vohra was in Mumbai, the rest of the engineering team was in Bengaluru. After developing the alternative application, the team tested it on handheld scanner devices at a store before distributing the APK across the country.

The experience became a turning point in Zepto's technology strategy, prompting the founders to reconsider their dependence on external software providers.

“And, you know, that was the day we took the decision that all software needs to be written in-house. The critical software has to be in-house a 100%.”

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Zepto's launch day brought just 31 orders, recalls Kaivalya Vohra The engineering crisis was not the only challenge Zepto faced during its early days. Vohra also recalled how the founders had limited financial resources to promote the company's launch.

“When we were launching, and we were doing a big launch, and we didn't have any resources, we had a little bit of money that we raised from YC, but not at the scale to do a big bang splash.”

With a limited marketing budget, the founders decided to approach journalists and rely on media coverage to generate awareness about the platform.

“Maybe we can convince some journalists to write about us, and that'll be free.”

The strategy secured media coverage, with the founders scheduling stories for February 15, 2021. Vohra recalled how the team eagerly waited for newspapers to arrive that morning, hoping the coverage would bring customers to the platform.

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“I remember still, Feb 15th, we were up at 4-5am, whenever the newspaper guy came, and we opened the newspaper, and it's page 3, page 4 there is a story about us, and our app logo is there, and all that.”

The founders anticipated a surge in visitors following the coverage. Vohra said he was particularly concerned about whether the company's technology infrastructure would be able to handle the expected traffic.

He recalled being “frantically making sure that the servers are up, and we will be able to handle the traffic.”

However, the response fell short of the founders' expectations. Zepto received only 31 orders on its launch day, with Vohra revealing that nearly half of them had been placed by the company's own team members.

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“And by the way, out of those 31 orders, at least 15 of them was us. Because you just want to check, is there some issue with the app, like why are people ordering?”

The modest initial response left the founders disappointed, but they decided to focus on improving their performance rather than dwell on the launch-day numbers.

Vohra recalled how the team spent a short time coming to terms with the outcome before setting a new target for the following day.

“We were sad for 10-15 minutes, moping around, said, okay, no problem, this was day 1, tomorrow we need to beat 31, and the day after that we need to beat 31, and tomorrow we need to grow from here.”

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From rebuilding critical software overnight with a small engineering team to receiving just 31 orders on its launch day, Vohra's recollections highlight some of the early challenges and decisions that shaped Zepto's journey.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.