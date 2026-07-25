‘We, too, will share PM Modi’s Reels if…’: CJP reacts as prime minister’s viral Instagram video sets new record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new world record online. His Instagram Reel garnered 303 million views within 24 hours. This surpassed IShowSpeed's previous record of 300 million views during the same period. That earlier record involved his meeting with BTS during the FIFA World Cup.

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PM Modi's Instagram Reel came days after major student protests in New Delhi. Thousands, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. It happened on 20 July.

They cited alleged irregularities linked to examination paper leaks. In the viral video, Modi addressed students as “friends”, deviating from his usual “mitron”.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What record did PM Modi's Instagram Reel set? ⌵ PM Modi's Instagram Reel set a new world record by garnering 303 million views within 24 hours, surpassing the previous record of 300 million views held by IShowSpeed. 2 Why did PM Modi address students as 'friends' in his viral video? ⌵ PM Modi addressed students as 'friends' to create a more relatable and approachable tone while discussing serious issues surrounding the NEET paper leak, especially after significant student protests. 3 How did the public react to PM Modi's Instagram video? ⌵ The public reaction was mixed; while some appreciated the outreach, others criticized it as ineffective and called for real actions, such as the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 4 What actions did PM Modi announce regarding paper leaks? ⌵ PM Modi announced plans for stricter anti-paper-leak laws in response to student protests, stating that the Union Cabinet approved a draft bill for more stringent measures. 5 Should PM Modi have addressed the student protests through a social media video? ⌵ Critics argue that PM Modi should have addressed the issue in Parliament rather than through a social media video, as it may undermine the seriousness of the student protests and demands.

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“More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!” he captioned the video. Since its release, the viral video has garnered 337 million.

The prime minister thanked people for their responses and suggestions. He announced plans for a strict anti-paper-leak law.

PM Modi shared this announcement via his Instagram video late on 23 July. The Union Cabinet approved the draft bill on the following day. A new bill will be introduced during Parliament's ongoing session next week.

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Later, in a separate video, PM Modi thanked netizens for their reactions to the video.

"Thank you, friends. I got the opportunity to talk to you at midnight. The way you have responded to my video, the positive suggestions given by you, thanks to everybody. Your love will continue to flow; our relationship will continue to grow closer. Thank you, thank you friends," he said in the new Instagram video.

Social Media Reaction Prime Minister Modi’s latest achievement on social media, however, failed to impress many. Several users wrote that they’d rather focus on real issues.

“How does it help the Indian economy? Will FII come back to the Indian stock market after this achievement by Modi-ji?” asked one of them.

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“Who cares, like he collects unknown medals worldwide and then forgets, so also this medal of this so-called many million views will be forgotten, there is nothing to fix the issue,” wrote one user.

Also Read | Shekhar Suman slams police brutality during CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

One user tried to decode the reason behind the virality of the video: “It just shows the desperation of Indian students to see Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.”

“What a downfall for Modiji ... From Prime Minister to real minister,” came a sarcastic comment.

“Respected PM, I'll your reel mentioned apology for dead students, injured on 20th July, accountability and resignation of Education minister and warning to others, it would have crossed 1 Billion views maybe,” another user stated.

CJP’s Reaction to PM Modi’s Instagram Reel CJP itself reacted to the record-breaking news. It wrote, “Apna kaam chhod kar sab kuch kar lete hai mahamanav ji (The Superman is capable of doing everything except for what he is supposed to do).”

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CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka has also reacted to PM Modi’s viral Reel. The IIT Kanpur and London School of Economics alumnus said, “If PM Modi is making Reels at night, that means there’s something wrong with the system and some things must be changing. He has also come to know how angry the students are.”

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“The anger, which the mainstream media won’t show you, is being expressed on Instagram. Maybe that’s why Modi-ji has come to the platform to make Reels late at night,” he said.

“But, Modi-ji, Reels won’t work. The strictest action that you’re talking about is asking Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. After that, go on and make more Reels. We, too, will share your Reels,” Ranka said.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.