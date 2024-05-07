Wear wrinkled clothes on Mondays; here's why CSIR has asked employees not to iron clothes
CSIR DG said ironing each set of clothes emits nearly 200g of carbon dioxide, and therefore, the objective of WAH is to cut down on it for a day each week.
With corporates always looking to make work culture a little more fun, an Indian firm has just introduced Wrinkled Monday to support the environment. It's like casual Fridays but for a cause – it wants employees to embrace sustainable fashion and positively impact the environment.