Weather today: Delhiites woke up to smog on Tuesday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, Delhi witnessed smog and moderate fog in most places this morning, while some areas experienced dense fog.

In its latest forecast, the weather agency said Delhi's skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day and warned of the possibility of very light rain and drizzle.

“Smog/shallow fog is likely in the evening/night," it said.

Residents of the national capital were seen gathering bonfires to combat the chill, while others took refuge in night shelter homes as temperatures continued to drop in Delhi.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'severe' category for the third straight day at 402.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

GRAP stage IV measures have been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after the deterioration in air quality.

Cold wave alert: North India is reeling under cold weather, with temperatures plummeting across several states.

IMD has issued an alert for “cold wave to severe cold wave" conditions over a few places in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

The Met Department forecasts a severe cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir starting December 24. Additionally, it said dense fog conditions and a cold wave will prevail from December 23 to 25 in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

According to the IMD, a cold wave is considered when a station's minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for Hilly regions.