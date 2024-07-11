After a period of dry spells despite the monsoon's arrival late last month, Delhi experienced continuous rainfall over the past two days, bringing much-needed relief from the heat. The rains have uplifted the spirits of Delhiites, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a cloudy sky and light showers for July 11. The temperatures are expected to be between 28°C and 36°C. Furthermore, more significant rainfall is anticipated on July 12, promising cooler temperatures and heavier showers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Mumbai is under a yellow alert, as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar weather update The weather in Uttar Pradesh has seen a dramatic shift, with recent heavy rains increasing humidity levels across many cities. The Meteorological Department forecasts continued rainfall in both eastern and western parts of the state for the next five days. Notably, Lucknow is on alert for rain tomorrow. In Bihar, heavy downpours in certain districts have raised the threat of flooding, highlighting the adverse impact of the monsoon in these regions.

Nationwide outlook The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain across various states until July 15. States likely to experience heavy rains include Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Meanwhile, light rains are expected in Uttarakhand, Central India, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh update Several regions in Himachal Pradesh received light rainfall today, resulting in the closure of 28 roads, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thursday and Friday, warning of strong winds, lightning, and thunder. Sporadic rain is expected to continue in the region until July 15.

As the monsoon progresses, the dual impact of relief from heat and the potential for adverse weather events continues to shape the daily lives of people across India.

