Rajasthan witnesses drop in temperature due to rain and thunderstorms. IMD predicts continuation of isolated rainfall and thunderstorms in some areas on May 12-13.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorms in various districts of Rajasthan on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an official release, the weather centre in Jaipur has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in 27 districts across the state, including Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Nagaur.

Moreover, IMD said Duststorms and thunderstorms with gusty winds will likely prevail over Rajasthan till May 13. Winds in these districts are expected to reach 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These districts of Rajasthan will receive rainfall today. (Photo: IMD)

Earlier, on Friday, the desert state witnessed a drop in temperature due to rain and thunderstorms.

“Winds could reach speeds of 40-50 kmph. There's also a possibility of isolated rainfall and thunderstorms continuing in some areas on May 12-13," IMD said.

Apart from Rajasthan, IMD predicted that a wet spell accompanied by “thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds will prevail over northwest India till the 12th, East India till the 13th and Central and south Peninsular India till May 15."

Further, the MeT has forecast “hailstorms and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over the isolated pockets of east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. The squally wind (50-60 kmph) may occur over Madhya Maharashtra and west Madhya Pradesh on May 13."

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

