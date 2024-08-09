Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR, more downpour likely | Watch

Central, south and parts of north Delhi received rain during the evening.

Published9 Aug 2024, 06:38 PM IST
A man reacts during rainfall as the temperature dips in the capital upon the arrival of monsoon, which was struggling with heatwave in the past weeks, in New Delhi, India, June 27, 2024.
A man reacts during rainfall as the temperature dips in the capital upon the arrival of monsoon, which was struggling with heatwave in the past weeks, in New Delhi, India, June 27, 2024. (REUTERS)

Several parts of the national capital witnessed showers on Friday evening leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in Delhi and surrounding areas. The weather office has forecasted more rainfall during the next few hours.

Watch video of rain in Delhi:

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 06:38 PM IST
