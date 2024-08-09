Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR, more downpour likely | Watch

Several parts of the national capital witnessed showers on Friday evening leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in Delhi and surrounding areas. The weather office has forecasted more rainfall during the next few hours.
Central, south and parts of north Delhi received rain during the evening.
#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024
(Visuals from RK Puram) pic.twitter.com/AR3fM6aEum
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess