Wedding bells for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant! Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and THESE foreign guests likely to attend
Several international guests including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and others are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant marriage in Jamnagar.
Wedding bells ring for Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to March 3. The functions are expected to take place in a traditional yet grand way. The couple will tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.