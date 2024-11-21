Wedding turned into tragedy: Amazon employee dies of heart attack at friend’s wedding in Andhra — here’s what happened

In Andhra Pradesh, an Amazon worker suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while greeting a newlywed couple. The viral video is doing the rounds on social media. Check what happened during wedding festivities. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated21 Nov 2024, 11:19 PM IST
In the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, an Amazon employee suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while on stage with the groom during a marriage ceremony.
In the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, an Amazon employee suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while on stage with the groom during a marriage ceremony.(Screengrab @X | The Siasat Daily)

In the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, a wedding turned into a tragedy after a man suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on stage while greeting the bride and the groom. The incident happened in Penumada village of Krishnagiri mandal. The deceased, named Vamsi, an etailer of Amazon in Bengaluru, was attending his friend's marriage ceremony, reported The Siasat Daily

A video of the incident, showing the shocking incident and disruption of celebrations, has gone viral. The clip opens with the groom and bride surrounded by cheering people, who can be seen opening a gift packet. Meanwhile, laughter and cheers fill the air. The festivities turn gloomy as the man dressed in a grey T-shirt paired with similar colour jeans signals with his hand for help.

Also Read | Andhra Shocker! Girl students’ hair cut for being late, principal suspended

As Vamsi begins to lose balance, other guests come to his rescue. But he started leaning slowly towards the left. Guests standing near him caught him from falling and promptly rushed him to Dhone City Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | ‘I lost elections because I was obsessed with my name’: Naidu at HTLS 2024

What causes a heart attack?

According to Consultant Cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai, Dr Ravi Gupta, the main factors that contribute to increasing risk of heart attacks are diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, air pollution, stress, heavy workouts and steroids, reported NDTV. He further noted that Indians are genetically prone to developing heart attacks. The risk of cardiac arrest is further compounded by the adoption of the Western lifestyle.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 4 people die due to electrocution while setting up banner

A cardiac arrest occurs when the flow of blood to the heart is severely obstructed or blocked, according to Mayo Clinic. The blockage happens as a result of fat buildup, cholesterol and other substances in the heart's coronary arteries.

Below mentioned are the common heart attack symptoms one must watch out for:

  • Chest pain
  • Pain that spreads to the shoulder, arm, back, neck, jaw, teeth or upper belly
  • Cold sweat
  • Fatigue
  • Heartburn or indigestion
  • Light-headedness or sudden dizziness
  • Nausea
  • Shortness of breath

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 11:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWedding turned into tragedy: Amazon employee dies of heart attack at friend’s wedding in Andhra — here’s what happened

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.