Netflix’s highly-anticipated Wednesday Season 2 has officially finished filming. But, fans may need to wait longer before bingeing the new episodes. With post-production work yet to begin, the release date is likely to be pushed to mid-2025, as per Forbes.

Season 1 of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, finished filming in March 2022 and was released eight months later, in November 2022. If this timeline indicates, Wednesday Season 2 might follow a similar schedule, placing its premiere around July 2025.

This means fans will endure a nearly three-year gap between seasons, a lengthy wait even by streaming industry standards. The filming itself took seven months, sparking questions about why the process stretched so long.

Netflix continues to face criticism for lengthy production cycles, a challenge affecting many of its flagship series. While the excitement for Wednesday Season 2 builds, viewers must prepare for a long wait before they can return to Nevermore Academy.

The extended production timeline has raised eyebrows, especially since Wednesday is less reliant on heavy visual effects compared to other web series like Stranger Things. While some CGI is involved, such as the animated hand and occasional monster scenes, much of the show focuses on character-driven narratives.

Wednesday is a critical project for Netflix, ranking as the streaming giant’s most-viewed English-language series, second only to Squid Game in total views. The first season amassed 1.7 billion hours watched, placing it behind Squid Game and Stranger Things Season 4 in overall hours. Given its immense popularity, expectations for the second season are sky-high.

Will all episodes get released together? An intriguing question remains whether Netflix will release all episodes of Wednesday Season 2 at once or adopt its increasingly common split-release model. Recent hit series like Stranger Things and You have been divided into two parts, with a gap of a few weeks between releases.

