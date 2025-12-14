Do Instagram weight-loss shortcuts really work? Expert says ‘without going through pain...'

People have literally tried everything from dieting to exercise, and the pounds just will not budge. The constant hope of quick fixes or viral trends for weight loss disappoints, burns out, and provides short-term results. Such methods promise the quickest transformation, but rarely will they come close to the core science involved in fat loss.

During a podcast aired on December 13, clinical research scientist and health consultant Anant Agarwal sat with podcaster Raj Shamani to explain why most popular methods of weight loss miserably fail and outlined one science-backed approach that actually delivers long-term results. During this discussion, Raj Shamani threw a question that resonates with millions: “What is the best kind of weight loss? The latest, fastest method with no side effects?”

Advertisement

Agarwal responded with a blunt but evidence-based perspective, cautioning against the lure of shortcuts.

“If you talk about a method without side effects, and if done correctly, muscle building is the only way,” Agarwal said. “There is no other way. It’s a slow method, but a fast method without side effects is not a good method.”

He emphasised that while muscle-building takes time, it is the only approach that supports fat loss without harming the body. Rapid weight-loss strategies, he explained, often compromise health and are rarely sustainable.

Also Read | Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 simple habits for good health and steady weight loss

Why sustainable weight loss requires effort Agarwal highlighted that genuine transformation cannot happen without discipline and consistency. “Without going through pain or without going through a tremendous amount of emotional suffering, there’s no way,” he noted.

Advertisement

According to him, many people succeed in losing weight temporarily but fail to maintain it because they neglect strength training. “You may reduce your weight temporarily, but how will you actually get lean and healthy if you’re not building muscle?”

Long-term health over short-term results Agarwal explained that building muscle does far more than simply improving appearance: it ups metabolism, supports fat loss, and is integral to long-term metabolic health. Thus, it is also the most effective method for weight loss and the safest and most sustainable.