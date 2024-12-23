With Christmas and New Year right around the corner, gorging on delicious food will be the norm. However, despite the mouth-watering brunches and cakes, taking care of your body is essential, as it not only strengthens your mental health but also plays a significant role in maintaining a healthy heart and mind.

Social media has become a powerful platform for people to share their inspiring journeys. One such story comes from Neeta Tiwari, a nutritionist who transformed her life by losing weight, going from 85 kg to 60 kg. Her journey is a testament to the power of dedication and self-care, proving that anyone can achieve their health goals and embrace a healthier, happier life with determination.

In an Instagram post, she wrote that losing weight is a special journey. “The most important parts of the journey are clean eating and doing the right workout. All workouts make us lose weight, but it is important to know how much our body can handle.”

She added, “For example - a fat person who has just started his/her journey cannot directly jump onto a really fast cardio workout. It will tire out their body and they will lose all their energy. ”

Neeta further noted that all workouts prioritise different parts of our body, so it is essential that we focus on all parts and not neglect any.

“We should do workouts per our body requirements,” Neeta added.

Exercises recommended In the video, Neeta shows a step-up exercise: stepping onto a platform, lifting one knee up, and then stepping back down while alternating legs.

Jumping Step-ups: Start by stepping onto the platform, then jump off, landing softly on the ground. Immediately back onto the platform, repeating the motion for added intensity and cardiovascular benefits.

Lateral Step-ups: Step sideways onto the platform, lifting the opposite leg, then step back down. Do alternate sides to engage the muscles on both legs and improve lateral movement.

We should do workouts per our body requirements.