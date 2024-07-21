69-year-old Roshni Devi, known as 'weightlifter mummy' on Instagram, has inspired netizens with her fitness journey. Overcoming arthritis, she now manages to do 60 kg deadlifts, 40 kg squats and 100 kg leg presses on a daily basis.

69-year-old Roshni Devi has gone viral across social media platforms with netizens hailing her 'inspiring' fitness regime. The senior citizen who goes by the Instagram name 'weightlifter mummy' said she was motivated to begin the exercise regime after feeling pain in her left knee and being unable to walk or stand properly. She now finds herself doing 60 kg deadlifts, 40 kg squats and 100 kg leg presses on a daily basis.

"I do weight training for one hour and cardio for another hour daily — totaling two hours of workout in the gym. My son motivated me to join the gym. Now I don't have any pain in any joint of my body and I feel better than before," she explained.

The fitness enthusiast has gone viral in recent weeks with netizens hailing her 'amazing' journey.

"Whenever people ask why I go to gym…and not just run…I show them this video. I wanna be like her when I am 60!" said one Instagram user.

“This is amazing! A great message to those who believe they can't" said another.

"Age is just a number for her. Truly inspiring," added a third.

The arthritis patient began weightlifting at the age of 68 with her son as a personal trainer. She recalled her nervousness before joining the gym in a recent Instagram post.

“Initially, I was very hesitant. A few times, I even turned back from outside the gym. But my son motivated me. At first, I couldn't do much, but slowly, I started enjoying the workouts. Now, I don’t have any pain in any joint of my body. I feel better than ever before. I never imagined I could do this, but since then, I’ve never stopped," she exulted.

According to doctors, weight training is typically safe at all ages (although it would be prudent to check with a doctor). It can reportedly elevate muscle mass and overall muscle function "to the levels of people 30 to 35 years younger".

“Women are on a disadvantaged trajectory for bone loss, particularly in susceptible areas such as the hips and lower back. But the strength-training benefits for both sexes are really important. There are no sex differences in the ability to respond. In gaining muscle mass and strength in untrained people, men and women track the same," AP quoted senior physiologist Marcas Bamman as saying in a recent interview.

(With inputs from agencies)

