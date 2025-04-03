Weird Trump Tariffs: Norfolk Island with 2,000 population gets 29%, penguins on uninhabited island hit with 10%

Weird Trump Tariffs: There have been some unintended and weird outcomes from United States President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff impositions — from a 2,000 population island being imposed by 29 per cent to an island inhabited by only penguins being charged 10 per cent.

Advertisement

Case-in-point: Norfolk Island, off the coast of Australia, with only 2,000 people living there, has been hit with 29 per cent tariffs; and Heard and McDonald Islands, home to local penguins, has been imposed with 10 per cent tariffs.

Why the Steep Tariffs on Norfolk? ‘All are Mystified’, Says Ajay Bagga Ace investor Ajay Bagga was among those who spotted the goof-up early. He noted that Norfolk Island — a part of Australia — was given different tariff rates compared to the mainland.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Ajay Bagga wrote: “Norfolk Island, population 2000, is hit with 29% tariffs against the 10% on Australia.”

“Norfolk Island is a territory of Australia. All are mystified. How much will 2000 people consume of US goods to get a rebate negotiated. Sign of the times! (sic)” he wrote on X. At time of writing, the post had been viewed at least 16,100 times and generated much laughter and discussion.

Advertisement

Read More

One response said, “As crazy as it gets!”, another added: “This is nothing, there is an uninhabited island that being charged 10% reciprocal tariff: Island of Herds and McDonalds. Only living things there are Penguins (sic)”

Wait what? Is that correct? So, we fact-checked… and yes! It is true. Advertisement

Uninhabited Island, Home to Penguins Get 10% Tariffs: Internet Reacts Also technically an external Australian territory, the Heard and McDonald Islands are uninhabited, by people that is. Penguins make up the local population, but that has not stopped Donald Trump's administration. The subantarctic island in the Southern Ocean has been slapped with 10 per cent tariffs.

A user on X pointed out: “Trump administration has put a 10 percent tariff on the Heard and McDonald Islands…. which has a population of 0 people and is inhabited only by penguins.” The post has gone viral with over 11 lakh views on X and 20,000 likes.

Advertisement

Netizens had a field day in the replies, one said: “No one gets a free pass, sir”, one joked: “those damn freeloading penguins”, and another mocked: “hose penguins better pay up if they know what’s good for them. If not, JD Vance might have to go and give them what for. (sic)”

There has been no official response from Donald Trump or his government on the unusual tariffs on Norfolk, Heard and McDonald Islands. We wish the penguins best of luck!

Check Out Some of the Viral Memes here:

Advertisement