'Welcome Simba': Netizens comment as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome second child 'Akaay'
The boy – named Akaay – was born on February 15. The couple already have a daughter named Vamika.
India's star cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy, the couple said in an official statement on February 20.
While cricketer Harbhajan Singh commented on the Instagram post, "Congratulations ❤❤"
Actors too congratulated the power couple. Alia Bhatt wrote on Anushka's Insta post, "How beautiful! Congratulations ❤."
Actor Ranveer Singh commented with emojis. Rakulpreet Singh, Medha Shankr, Kajal Aggarwal, Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza and others also sent their best wishes.
Meanwhile, fans' messages exploded on Virat Kohli's X post, where most of them commented with 'Welcome Simba'.
Someone wrote, “The Prince has arrived 🤴"