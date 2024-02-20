India's star cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy, the couple said in an official statement on February 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The boy – named Akaay – was born on February 15. The couple already have a daughter named Vamika.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the news on their Instagram handles. They said, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!"

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time," Virat and Anushka said in a statement.

Here's Virat Kohli's Instagram post:

After the news was announced by the star cricketer, wishes started to pour on social media.

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to X and wrote, “Very happy for @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma . Wish you lots of happiness and may Akaay fill your lives with an abundance of joy."

While cricketer Harbhajan Singh commented on the Instagram post, "Congratulations ❤❤"

Actors too congratulated the power couple. Alia Bhatt wrote on Anushka's Insta post, "How beautiful! Congratulations ❤."

Actor Ranveer Singh commented with emojis. Rakulpreet Singh, Medha Shankr, Kajal Aggarwal, Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza and others also sent their best wishes.

Meanwhile, fans' messages exploded on Virat Kohli's X post, where most of them commented with 'Welcome Simba'.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Someone wrote, “The Prince has arrived 🤴"

One wrote, “Another Nightmare of Pakistan has landed on this earth . Congratulations to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ❤️❤️"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the meantime, the couple had requested their fans to respect their privacy.

