Welcome to the future? THIS mysterious valley in Jharkhand runs ahead in time by 2 years
This “mysterious” place is around 30 kilometres away from Jharkhand's Ranchi. One has to travel on the Ranchi Jamshedpur Highway NH-33 to reach the valley.
Among many mysteries in the world, one lies somewhere between Rampur and Taimara Valley in Jharkhand where the future seems to arrive early. It has been reported that when someone passes through this area, the time and year on their mobile phones changes automatically. Many people claim that the time zone here possibly advances by two years and the clock in the mobile phones tells a different time.