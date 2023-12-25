Among many mysteries in the world, one lies somewhere between Rampur and Taimara Valley in Jharkhand where the future seems to arrive early. It has been reported that when someone passes through this area, the time and year on their mobile phones changes automatically. Many people claim that the time zone here possibly advances by two years and the clock in the mobile phones tells a different time.

This place is around 30 kilometres away from Jharkhand's Ranchi. One has to travel on the Ranchi Jamshedpur Highway NH-33 to reach the valley.

Several reports suggest that the mystery of Taimara ghat is related to the Tropic of Cancer that crosses this area. Some environmentalists were quoted as arguing that this may be the result of the heavy magnetic fields or radiations present in the region, which cause such disturbances.

ALSO READ: Exploring the mystery of invasion by ballooning

Dr Bacha Ram Jha, Head of the Geology Department of Ranchi University, was quoted by News 18 as saying that granite stone found in the Chunki Taimara Valley has magnetic properties. "Due to any magnetic effect, the time of the clock can change; but in this matter, more discovery and research are needed, so that the true fact can be known," Jha had said earlier.

ALSO READ: The new Harry Potter game is all about the life in Hogwarts

A rumour?

On the contrary, Dainik Jagran shared a first-hand experience from the valley and said many people told its media correspondent that it was rumour. “You can see a mobile tower near the place where the board of Taimara Valley is put up. Stop here and do photography. Check your mobile yourself, you will not see anything new. No change will be seen in time zone…If this had happened then it would have become a tourist center of Jharkhand," the report said.

Break-taking view but…

Upon arrival in the valley, one can witness breathtaking views, with mountains and valleys on both sides of the four-lane road. There's also a shrine with an idol of Maa Kali and Bajrang Bali — and a ghost story associated with this place.

ALSO READ: Murder, she solved, in Mumbai

According to News 18, villagers here say they frequently witness a woman donning a white cloth crossing the road. It has been said that when the driver of the vehicle tries to save the woman, who comes in front of the vehicle, it crashes. Due to many collisions on this route, a shrine was constructed a few years ago.

ALSO READ: Mystery of Leonardo da Vinci’s mother solved after 500 years

Meanwhile, Dainik Jagaran cited locals as saying that once upon a time, people used to commit murder and throw dead bodies in this valley.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!