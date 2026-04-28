‘Well played, Modi-ji’: Social media reacts with memes as PM Modi plays football ahead of Bengal Elections’ final phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a friendly football match in Gangtok on Tuesday, 28 April. He was seen in sports gear, kicking around with local youngsters.

PM Modi described the session as "energising" on social media. "Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!" he wrote.

The match took place during a two-day visit to Sikkim. PM Modi arrived on Monday to attend the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th statehood celebrations. He also inaugurated development projects worth ₹4,000 crore during the visit.

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The football session came a day after he concluded his West Bengal election campaign. His final Bengal rally was held in Barrackpore on Monday evening, 27 April.

A mandatory 48-hour silence period began at 6 PM that day. All campaigning and media electioneering are prohibited during this period.

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The silence period now covers 142 constituencies in West Bengal. Voters in those seats go to the polls on Wednesday, 29 April, for the second and final phase of the Bengal assembly elections.

Modi's morning football game in Gangtok was part of his broader engagement with youth. It also aligned with his efforts to promote sports and fitness across India.

The timing drew attention. While West Bengal observed its pre-poll silence, the prime minister was across the border in Sikkim, kicking a football with children on a Tuesday morning.

Social media reaction Numerous social media users enjoyed and appreciated PM Modi’s game.

“Honestly, this made me smile. Football really connects everyone. And Yeahh, Age doesn’t matter when it’s something you love doing,” commented a social media user.

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“Great to see that now the government is focusing and at least supporting other sports too. Football rise is loading in India,” another user posted.

Another user wrote, “Good authentic candid shots! These feel so natural and refreshing. Looks like the PR team got a much-needed upgrade… This is a welcome change!”

One user joked, “Playing in Sikkim, scoring in Bengal.”

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“A memorable day for the kids to play the game with the PM of the nation,” came from another.

At the same time, others raised additional issues in the same comments thread.

“Jitne football khel lo, aayegi to Didi hi (no matter how much football you play, Didi will come to power again)!” quipped a user.

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“Except, the penalty is on the nation,” came a sarcastic comment.

Another user bantered, “So near yet so far from Manipur.”