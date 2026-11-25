While Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana: Part 1 continues to dominate headlines for its record-breaking box office run—crossing ₹1,735.15 crore worldwide and closing in on the ₹1,000-crore mark in India—a former crew member has painted a starkly different picture of life behind the scenes.

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A visual effects artist, Rahul Dhanwe, who worked on Ramayana, criticised Namit Malhotra-owned DNEG in a LinkedIn post, alleging that he was laid off after 4.6 years with the company without receiving a single salary increment for over four years.

Dhanwe, who claimed that he spent the last two years working on the mythological film, questioned the treatment of artists in the visual effects industry and urged fellow professionals to treat DNEG as their “last option”.

'Feels like we worked for charity' In his post, Dhanwe said that senior management repeatedly asked employees to stand by the studio during a difficult period, and that he did so in the hope that conditions would improve.

“Well played, Namit Malhotra and The Ramayana World. Really well played! I spent 4.6 years at DNEG, including the last two years working on Ramayana. Senior management repeatedly asked us to support the company during difficult times. We did,” he wrote. “For over four years, I worked without a single rupee of salary increment, hoping things would eventually improve. But what did we get in return? A layoff!”

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He added, “I never expected a special reward for supporting the company. But after investing 4.6 years of my career, this is certainly not the treatment I expected. We gave two years of hard work, skills, and dedication to Ramayana.”

He said, “In a way, our personal sacrifices became part of our contribution to the film. We won't share in its future success or profits. It honestly feels like we worked for charity.”

Warning to fellow artists and concern for ‘Ramayana Part 2’ team Dhanwe said his biggest regret was spending 4.6 years at the studio, adding that he believed he could have grown further professionally, financially and creatively elsewhere.

“I understand companies are businesses, but does that mean artists should be treated as disposable resources?” he asked.

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"My biggest regret is that I wasted 4.6 important years of my career at DNEG. Had I spent those years elsewhere, I genuinely believe I could have grown much further professionally, financially, and creatively. I am also concerned about the artists currently working on Ramayana Part 2. I sincerely hope they don't face a similar situation," he wrote.

Calling his stint at the company the worst studio experience of his career, Dhanwe advised other VFX artists to weigh their options carefully.

"Honestly, DNEG has been the worst studio experience of my professional life. Such a big name, yet such a disappointing experience when it comes to treating artists," he wrote.

He also flagged concerns for the artists currently working on Ramayana: Part 2.

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“To fellow artists: Think carefully before joining DNEG. If you have another good offer, consider it first. Keep DNEG as your last option. I wasted 4.6 years. Please don't waste yours. Artists are not disposable resources. They deserve respect, stability, and fair treatment,” he said.

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Neither Malhotra nor DNEG had issued an official response to the allegations at the time of publication.

In a follow-up comment on the same post, he shared an update on his settlement, writing, “I have received a gratuity now. Thank you, guys.”