‘We’re done’, Netflix to quietly wind down partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's production company appears to be running out of road on Netflix. It’s been five and a half years since Archewell Productions signed with the OTT platform. According to Variety, which spoke to six well-placed insiders, the partnership has been far from smooth.

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Archewell was launched in 2020 to produce films and web series. But, it has spent the last 18 months largely serving as a vehicle for Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Netflix recently pulled its financial backing from that venture. It fuelled fresh speculation about the Sussexes’ future on the platform.

Insiders say Netflix has grown tired of Harry and Meghan repeatedly retelling the same story about their royal exit. The partnership is expected to quietly wind down.

“The mood in the building is ‘We’re done’,” a Netflix insider told Variety about Harry and Meghan.

LiveMint could not independently verify the claims made in this story.

Behind the scenes, the relationship between Harry-Meghan and Netflix appears increasingly strained though both sides are publicly denying it, says the publication.

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Meghan's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan drew weak viewer interest. Variety sources describe Archewell's communication with Netflix as consistently poor.

According to three insiders, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos and content head Bela Bajaria have both grown frustrated with the former royals. Two sources claim Sarandos recently said he would not take a call with Meghan without a lawyer present. Netflix has, however, called this claim "absolutely inaccurate".

Also Read | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit back at ‘deranged’ claims in new royal book

Harry-Meghan’s attorney has also denied it. According to Michael J Kump, Meghan texts Sarandos regularly and has visited his home.

Bajaria, meanwhile, publicly praised Archewell as a "thoughtful and collaborative partner". Sarandos and his wife also socialise regularly with Harry and Meghan. They are neighbours in Montecito, California.

According to Variety, the picture that emerges is messy; warm in public, tense behind closed doors.

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The cracks have apparently been forming long before they became public. The second batch of With Love, Meghan episodes was released in August 2025 and performed poorly.

Netflix was left with over $10 million in unsold As Ever products, teas, baking mixes, and more. It reportedly gave away the surplus to employees for free. Archewell called this standard studio practice.

Netflix later clarified that it had only intended to help launch As Ever, not own it long-term. The show itself was not fully renewed. The Sussexes, nevertheless, claim that it will continue as seasonal specials.

Also Read | Meghan Markle gives rare glimpse of daughter Lilibet in sweet Valentines day post

The frustration, Variety sources say, is not new. When Harry and Meghan moved to the US in March 2020, they held talks with Disney, Apple, Warner Bros and others before choosing Netflix.

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Every studio wanted the same thing: never-before-seen footage of their royal exit. That footage became their most valuable bargaining chip.

Social media reactions Social media users have reacted to the claims. Many of them believe the alleged fallout between Netflix and Harry-Meghan is justified.

“Why people pandered to her for so long I have no idea. The Netflix show Harry & Meghan & Oprah was all they had & so many things were proven to be lies. They should have been shelved years ago,” wrote one of them.

“Netflix never got access despite Meghan and Harry wearing microphones. H&M have been persona non grata in the RF for years; Netflix should have dumped them ages ago,” commented another user.

Another posted, “I'm just shocked that all the ruthless executives in Hollywood could not see right through these two.”

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“Blindsided? Did Netflix suddenly realise they were dealing with trash, and it shocked them?” asked another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.