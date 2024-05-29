West Bengal news: CM Mamata Banerjee dances on stage during Lok Sabha election rally | Watch
The video was captured from her rally in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, whose five parliamentary constituencies are going to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024
West Bengal Chief Minister is campaigning for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 and was seen dancing on the stage with other women leaders of Trinamool Congress. The video was captured from her rally in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, whose five parliamentary constituencies are going to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.