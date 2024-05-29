West Bengal Chief Minister is campaigning for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 and was seen dancing on the stage with other women leaders of Trinamool Congress. The video was captured from her rally in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, whose five parliamentary constituencies are going to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The voters from Jaynagar (SC), Mathurapur (SC), Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar, Dum Dum, Barasat, and Basirhat parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal will exercise their franchises in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Mamata Banerjee will not attend the INDIA bloc meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she won't be able to attend the meeting of the Opposition INDIA alliance on June 1 due to the voting of the last phase of elections and relief work after cyclone 'Remal' hit the state's coastal regions.

"The INDIA bloc meeting has been fixed on June 1. But I have already said I can't go on June 1 as there is an election in our state on that day. So far, I know there are elections in Punjab, UP and Bihar. Voting will continue till 6 pm, and at times it extends beyond that (6 pm)," she said.

"How can I leave everything behind and go? My priority is relief work. Even if I am holding a meeting here, my heart goes out to those people (affected by the cyclone)," during a rally in Kolkata.

The remarks from the West Bengal Chief Minister came after she withdrew from the INDIA bloc in January this year, but expressed her support to the Opposition alliance. While emphasizing her involvement in the anti-BJP coalition at the national level, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP will be out of power after Lok Sabha elections 2024.

