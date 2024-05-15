West Bengal news: Man kills woman, attacks RPF personnel at Howrah railway station
The attacker also attacked a Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel and other passengers but was subsequently caught and handed over to the police
In a shocking incident, a woman was stabbed at West Bengal's busy Howrah railway station. The woman, who is identified as Rivu Biswas, was quickly rushed to the district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The attacker also attacked a Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel and other passengers but was subsequently caught and handed over to the police.