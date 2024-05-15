In a shocking incident, a woman was stabbed at West Bengal's busy Howrah railway station. The woman, who is identified as Rivu Biswas, was quickly rushed to the district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The attacker also attacked a Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel and other passengers but was subsequently caught and handed over to the police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per reports, the accused, Mungesh Yadav, who came to Mumbai, was an acquaintance of victim Rivu Biswas. The woman came to the railway station with her husband, Pinto Biswas, and child, and the accused was also accompanying them, as per the reports.

Pinto and Mungesh work in the same company in Mumbai. The duo was sipping tea at a shop near the Howrah railway station when Mungesh asked Pinto to bring him some medicine for his severe headache.

As Pinto left to buy medicines, Mungesh took the knife from his back and stabbed his wife, Rivu Biswas. The stabbing incident created chaos at the railway station, with passengers reacting to the incident with shock.

The police have registered a case of murder and are interrogating the accused to get information on the motive behind the brutal crime. The incident occurred during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 when security was stepped up in sensitive states like West Bengal.

Woman strangles 8-yr-old son to death in Gurugram Gurugram Police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her 8-year-old son to death. The reason behind the crime is still unknown, but as per a PTI report, it is suspected that the woman committed the crime to hide her illicit relationship with a man.

"The accused woman confessed to the murder of her son but the actual cause behind the murder is yet to be revealed," ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said.



