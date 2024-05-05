West Bengal news: Student gets bitten by snake while appearing for NEET 2024, leaves hospital to get back to exam
A snake bit a student named Lipsa Sahu in the school restroom during the NEET exam in West Bengal. She was taken to the hospital for treatment after the incident had caused chaos among other students.
A candidate was bitten by a snake in the school's restroom while attending the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). This incident caused chaos on May 5 at the Rangamati Kiranmoyee High School in West Bengal’s Medinipur city, according to Anandabazar Patrika.
