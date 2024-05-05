A snake bit a student named Lipsa Sahu in the school restroom during the NEET exam in West Bengal. She was taken to the hospital for treatment after the incident had caused chaos among other students.

A candidate was bitten by a snake in the school's restroom while attending the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). This incident caused chaos on May 5 at the Rangamati Kiranmoyee High School in West Bengal's Medinipur city, according to Anandabazar Patrika.

The student, who was reported as Lipsa Sahu, came to the school to take a medical entrance exam. Before the start of the exam, she went to the school restroom. There, she was bitten by a snake, as per the publication.

Her screams caused panic among the other students. Lipsa then informed her parents that a snake had bitten her. She was quickly taken to the hospital.

The student was taken to Medinipur Medical College at around 1:10 PM for treatment, the publication added. Lipsa's home is in the Gopiballavpur area of Jhargram district. She came for the test with her father, Purnachandra Sahu, and her mother, Manorama Sahu.

The doctors first conducted a blood test on the student in the government hospital. After treatment, the student was kept under observation.

It was later reported that the student had returned from the hospital to the exam centre to take the exam. As per Anandabazar, the school building had been deserted for a while due to the summer vacation.

NEET results in June NEET (UG), previously known as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is a nationwide entrance exam for students aiming to study undergraduate medical courses in India. On May 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the test across the country. The result will be declared on June 14 at neet.ntaonline.in.

