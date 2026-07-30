West Bengal: Over ₹50 crore in cash and gold recovered from bus driver’s house after Birbhum Police’s raid

Birbhum Police concluded a marathon cash-counting operation. The search lasted more than 19 hours. The total seizure exceeds ₹50 crore in value.

This includes over ₹28.5 crore in pure cash. Investigators also found 15 kg of gold on site. Gold alone is estimated at ₹22 crore. Most consisted of gold bars, with some biscuits, too. A jeweller was brought in to verify the gold's authenticity, according to local media.

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Officers started the raid around 3 AM on 29 July. Counting finally finished around 10:30 PM the same day. The operation targeted the residence of Minar Mondal, a relative of stone trader Tulu Mondal. Five trunks and multiple cash-counting machines were brought for the job.

Minar Mondal previously worked as a government bus driver. He took voluntary retirement roughly four years ago. His pension reportedly amounted to just ₹35,000 monthly, local media reported.

This makes the recovered wealth deeply suspicious to investigators. He later became manager for Tulu Mondal. Tulu is reportedly close to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who was once Mamata Banerjee’s close aide.

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Cash was hidden inside two specially designed household wardrobes. These were located on the ground and first floors. Money had been packed tightly inside jute sacks.

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Over ₹28.5 crore in pure cash was recovered during the raid

Sacks were then concealed within these hidden cupboards. Notably, the homeowner didn't hold the keys to them. Those keys stayed with whoever originally deposited the cash.

Investigators believe cash was deliberately converted into gold. Storing large amounts of currency poses significant logistical challenges. Gold offered a more compact storage solution instead.

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Police now suspect further assets may be hidden elsewhere. Additional locations across Mohammad Bazar remain under active investigation.

Neighbours are shocked Locals expressed shock at the scale of recovery. The house appeared entirely ordinary from the outside. It lacked air conditioning and had no CCTV cameras.

Neighbours described the family's lifestyle as genuinely modest. Nothing suggested such wealth was hidden within.

Minar Mondal has since been formally arrested by the police. His house has now been completely sealed off.

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His son has denied any claims of family ownership. He insists the wealth actually belonged to Tulu Mondal. According to him, Mondal simply stored it there.

Despite these claims, authorities proceeded with the arrest regardless. Minar reportedly previously supervised a leased checkpoint gate. This was known as the Raipur Duplicate Challan Receipt gate.

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His son holds a respectable job elsewhere. His daughter is married to a local schoolteacher. Residents previously regarded him as having a clean reputation. This arrest changes that image.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.