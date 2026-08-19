West Bengal teen's desperate search for relief kept him in ponds, then Anant Ambani stepped in

A video showing a teenager from West Bengal spending extended periods in ponds to find relief from a medical condition has sparked widespread attention online. After the footage went viral, Anant Ambani offered medical assistance to the boy's family, following which the teenager was airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment.

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Iqbal, from Beldanga, had reportedly been spending both days and nights in ponds because stepping out of the water triggered an intense burning sensation throughout his body. As a result, he began staying submerged in water for long stretches.

Medical team reviews Iqbal's case The teenager came into the spotlight after a video showed him eating snacks while remaining underwater. Following the circulation of the clip, a team of medical specialists examined his condition.

At Anant Ambani's direction, Iqbal was taken to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors began a detailed evaluation and treatment.

Family struggled to afford prolonged treatment Iqbal's parents said they had previously sought medical help for their son, but his condition did not improve. They added that the family could not afford the cost of continuing treatment for an extended period.

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Residents in the area said they frequently saw Iqbal staying in different ponds, sometimes remaining in the water until late at night.

Doctors warn of skin infection risks A dermatologist at SSKM Hospital said spending prolonged periods in water can cause the skin to become pale and soft, leaving it more susceptible to cracks, irritation and infections.

Another dermatologist pointed out that continuous exposure to moisture while remaining submerged can raise the likelihood of developing bacterial and fungal infections.

Anant Ambani contributes ₹ 18-crore for Kerala temple infrastructure, animal welfare Meanwhile, earlier this year, Anant had announced contributions totalling ₹18 crore towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare initiatives in Kerala, according to news agency ANI.

The contributions had included ₹6 crore for the Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur temples, along with a separate ₹12 crore commitment towards restoring the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram. The initiative had also covered measures aimed at improving the care and welfare of temple elephants at Guruvayur.

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During his visit to the historic Rajrajeshwaram Temple in Taliparamba at around 8 pm on April 2, Ambani had made traditional offerings, including Ponnumkudam, Pattam, Thaali and Neyyamrutu. He had also performed Ashwamedha Namaskaram.

As part of his contribution to the temple's renovation, Ambani had reportedly handed over a cheque of ₹3 crore towards the ongoing restoration work.

His broader ₹12-crore commitment had included support for the restoration of the East Gopuram, a structure considered to have significant aesthetic and archaeological value and believed to have been as old as the temple itself.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)

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