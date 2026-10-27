Weverse Con Festival India pre-sale triggers fan outrage over ticket availability, booking limits and alleged scalping

Weverse Con Festival India's first ticket pre-sale has triggered a wave of reactions online, with fans reporting that tickets became unavailable within minutes of bookings opening on October 27.

Weverse Con Festival India tickets sell out in minutes as fans question booking rules The Mastercard Collection pre-sale reportedly sold out in under 20 minutes, leaving several fans frustrated after waiting in virtual queues to secure their places at the festival.

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The response has also sparked questions about ticket booking rules, concerns about potential scalping and anxiety over what ticket sales could look like if BTS announces concerts in India.

The two-day Weverse Con Festival India will take place on 27 and 28 March, 2027, at the Outdoor Expo Site, Yashobhoomi, in New Delhi. It will mark the first time the festival is held outside South Korea, bringing together major Korean acts and Indian performers.

Also Read | Mastercard cardholders get early access to Weverse Con Festival tickets

While the speed of the pre-sale has underlined the anticipation surrounding the event, fans have also questioned whether the booking system gives genuine concertgoers a fair chance to secure tickets.

Weverse Con India ticket sale sparks online reactions Several fans took to social media to share their experiences, with some reporting that premium ticket categories had sold out before they reached the booking page.

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One user wrote, "WEVERSE CON INDIA TICKETS SOLD OUT IN JUST 12 MINUTES 😭😭 SO MANY MORE PEOPLE WERE STILL WAITING TO PURCHASE TICKETS… BROOOO, I’M SCARED TO IMAGINE WHAT WILL HAPPEN WHEN BTS COMES TO INDIA 😭🙏🏻💀 (sic)"

Another fan called for stricter booking rules, writing, "Hey @weverseofficial please look into the matter of ticket booking for weverse con festival India and limit the single person to book only two tickets only with proper id (sic)."

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Questions about queue numbers also featured prominently in the discussion. One user asked, "did anyone get the weverse con tickets, if so can you lmk what was your queue number 😭😭😭😭 (sic)."

Some fans directed their criticism at the event's organisers and ticketing policies. One post read, "The way hybe india handled weverse con was terrible. Their policies just make it easier for scalpers. They better get their act together before BTS concerts because this can't happen to our concerts (sic)."

Another fan shared their frustration at missing out, “those annoying ahh influencers gonna be at the weverse con festival and not me (sic).”

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The concerns were not limited to those who failed to secure tickets. One user described entering the queue with a number of around 2,500, only to find that most categories were no longer available, "I was trying to get the weverse con presale tickets today and my queue number was around 2500 but by the time I got in all tickets except general were sold out 😭😭 I am scared for BTS concerts in India next year (sic)."

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One fan summed up the wider reaction with a post about the prospect of future BTS concerts, "the whole country is admonishing BMS for their weverse con actions and not to repeat this for next year’s bts concert when we they haven’t even announced the dates yet! I really love our confident asses like 😭😭😭 (sic)."

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One user wrote, "The weverse con price in india is cheap cause wdym ppl are seeing MOTHER HAWASA, enhypen in just 2.5k?? 😭 I wanna goo so bad (sic)."

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Another pointed to the additional costs involved in attending a concert, including travel and accommodation.

They wrote, “So I just got to know that weverse con festival tickets is ₹2500 😭 oh I have enough money for that, permission is more expensive than ticket,and I'm not allowed to travel,and travelling,hotel accommodation can clean up my whole account. Seeing Hwasa just at ₹2500 is illegal (sic).”

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These are individual accounts of the booking experience, rather than independently verified evidence of scalping or unfair ticket allocation.

Ticket prices, line-up and general sale details The ticket prices have also become a talking point, with fans highlighting the relatively accessible starting price for a festival featuring several prominent Korean artists.

The festival's five ticket categories start at ₹2,499 for General Access, followed by VIP at ₹4,999, Fan Pit at ₹6,999, Super Fan Pit at ₹7,999 and Platinum Lounge at ₹14,499.

An optional Mastercard Soundcheck Experience, priced at an additional ₹2,499 for eligible ticket categories, offers access to pre-show soundchecks featuring ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The experience is included with Platinum Lounge tickets.

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Also Read | BTS’ Jungkook shares his shrimp pasta recipe with fans during Weverse live

The international line-up includes ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, LE SSERAFIM, Hwasa, Eric Nam, Dayoung, BUMZU, Lee Hyun and Lara of KATSEYE, alongside Indian artists Gini, King, RANJ X Clifr, Reble, Rhea Raj and DJ Zelo.

General ticket sales are scheduled to open on 30 October, 2026, exclusively through BookMyShow. The ticketing platform's published guidelines state that a registered user can purchase up to 10 tickets during the pre-sale, a limit some fans have questioned given the concerns about availability.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.