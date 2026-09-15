What ₹17 crore gets you in Poland vs Mumbai? Indian man’s home comparison video goes viral

Needless to say, housing in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, is extremely expensive, and finding a decent place to buy can be a real headache. Mumbai tops the list of the most expensive cities in India for accommodation rentals, with prices going through the roof. Recently, an Indian man based in Poland added to the discussion by showing his massive house and comparing its estimated construction cost with the price of smaller homes in Maharashtra’s capital city.

Deepanshu Lakhwan shared a video of the property on Instagram, asserting that while a small apartment in some parts of Mumbai can cost around ₹10 crore, a considerably larger house could be constructed in Poland for approximately ₹15 crore to ₹17 crore.

What did Deepanshu Lakhwan say about the Poland house? In the video, Lakhwan takes viewers around the property and explains how much more space the estimated amount could provide compared with Mumbai's housing market.

"Bro, I have seen that in many places in Mumbai, you get small apartments for 10 crore rupees each. But today in Poland, I am going to show you what kind of house you can build for 15 to 17 crore rupees. You can't buy it, you can build it. This is the house. This is one of my favorite places where I occasionally keep visiting on weekends. This is for the woodwork. And this is the garden in the back. Look at this, look at this. Imagine you’ve come with your family to travel, and this is the place you're staying at. It took them 20 years to build this place. Check this out. Now let me take you inside. Everything in this house is absolutely amazing. Hey, that's June, the final boss here," Lakhwan says in the clip.

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The footage captures the property's expansive interiors, large rooms, wooden detailing and a garden at the rear. Lakhwan also highlights the age of some of the materials used inside the house.

House features woodwork dating back decades Pointing towards an old photograph inside the property, Lakhwan said, "And this is a photograph... 1920s. In this entire house, wood that is over 100 years old has been used. This was the room where we were staying in. Amazing. Everything in this room is at least 50 to 100 years old," he adds.

According to Lakhwan, the property took around two decades to build. He also described it as one of his preferred places to visit during weekends.

‘A home made of love’ Lakhwan's Instagram post also revealed that the property represents a long-term personal aspiration for him.

"This is a home made of love. A post-retirement nest I aim to have one day," he wrote in the caption.

The video attracted attention from social media users, with several viewers commenting on the property's design and its comparison with Mumbai's real estate prices.

One user described the Poland house as "absolutely stunning", while another praised its woodwork. Others used the comparison to point to Mumbai's high property prices, with one viewer saying, "Mumbai real estate is on another level."

Another user said the comparison with Mumbai "really puts prices into perspective".