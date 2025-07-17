‘What a bad hire could teach you’: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh’s honest take on leadership and letting go

Entrepreneur and Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh is known for building one of India’s most successful beauty and personal care brands. But in a recent Instagram post, she got candid about something every leader dreads—but most will inevitably face: making a bad hire.
In a series of thought-provoking slides, Alagh guided her followers through a personal leadership lesson, one that resonated with thousands. Her opening line hit hard: “Holding on too long can do more damage than letting go.”
Alagh didn’t name names or go into specifics. However, her post reflected on a past hiring decision that went wrong, and how ignoring early red flags affected not only the output but also the entire team’s morale.
Despite these red flags, she chose to wait it out, hoping things would change. “They didn’t,” she admitted.
Letting go wasn’t easy—but holding on, she realised, would’ve cost the team even more. “Leadership isn’t about avoiding hard calls,” she wrote. “It’s about doing what’s right for the collective, not just the individual.”
Alagh shared how the experience reshaped her leadership principles:
She now follows a set of clear, non-negotiable rules:
Her final slide delivered a line that struck a chord across social media:
“Bad hires happen. But the worst thing you can do is nothing.”
In the caption accompanying the post, Alagh made an honest admission: “At some point, we all make hiring decisions that don’t turn out the way we hoped. That’s completely normal. But the real mistake is ignoring the situation and hoping it’ll fix itself.”
Her post has since sparked a wave of conversations among founders, HR professionals and team leads about the cost of inaction and the importance of self-reflection.
Alagh ended her post with a question that invites introspection:
“If you’ve ever had an experience that didn’t turn out the way you wanted, what did it teach you?”
