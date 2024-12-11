Before 2024 wraps up, Google has unveiled its list of the most searched topics in the United States, capturing the nation's curiosity in politics, entertainment, sports, and cultural moments. From elections to iconic performances and trending recipes, these insights provide a snapshot of what defined public interest this year.

Google’s 2024 report reveals the top search trends in the United States, highlighting major events in politics, entertainment, sports, and culture. Political searches focused on the US Election and figures like Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, while notable passings such as Toby Keith and O.J. Simpson garnered attention. In entertainment, Inside Out 2 and performances like Ryan Gosling’s Oscars moment stood out, with Kendrick Lamar leading music trends. Sports figures like Mike Tyson and Simone Biles and teams like the New York Yankees and Boston Celtics dominated the sports scene. Food trends and popular hiking spots also shaped public curiosity this year, with iconic tourist destinations like the Sphere in Las Vegas capturing attention.

Key highlights: Politics and elections at the forefront Political events dominated American searches, with the US Election and figures like Donald Trump and Kamala Harris topping the list. The political landscape, including key election moments and policy shifts, continued to spark public attention throughout the year.

Farewell to Icons: Notable passings The nation paid attention to the loss of several well-known figures this year. Among the most searched obituaries were Toby Keith, Liam Payne, O.J. Simpson, James Earl Jones, and Rich Homie Quan, reflecting their lasting legacies in music, entertainment, and sports.

Entertainment steals the spotlight The movie Inside Out 2 led the entertainment buzz, followed by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, It Ends with Us, Saltburn, and Dune: Part Two. This year’s most talked-about TV shows included Griselda, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Baby Reindeer, Fallout, and The Perfect Couple.

Music and performance trends Music also shaped American pop culture this year, with Usher, Diddy, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Justin Timberlake dominating the search rankings. Songs like Not Like Us and Euphoria by Kendrick Lamar, Thick Of It by KSI, and Fast Car by Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs resonated widely across audiences. Also, performances such as Ryan Gosling’s Oscars moment, Miley Cyrus’ Grammys appearance, and Toby Keith's last performance generated significant attention.

Sports continued to captivate Sports trends saw Mike Tyson, Simone Biles, Jake Paul, and Imane Khelif lead the search rankings. In team sports, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Boston Celtics, and Minnesota Timberwolves stood out as favorites in 2024’s search trends.

Food, recipes, and hiking adventures Food trends like Olympics chocolate muffins, Tanghulu, Tini’s mac and cheese, and Mama Kelce’s cookies captured culinary curiosity. Meanwhile, outdoor enthusiasts turned their attention to popular hiking spots like Dater Mountain Nature Park, Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, Garden of the Gods, Looking Glass Falls, and Diamond Head Crater Trailhead.

Top sports venues and tourist attractions Fans searched for iconic stadiums such as Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, MetLife Stadium, Barclays Center, and Hard Rock Stadium. Meanwhile, notable tourist attractions like the Sphere in Las Vegas, Navy Pier, Edge NYC, Kentucky Horse Park, and Willis Tower saw widespread search activity.