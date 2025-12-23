What are Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2026? World War 3, aliens visiting Earth…

Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, also known as Baba Vanga, was a blind Bulgarian mystic who died in 1996 at the age of 85.Even after her death, people all across the world are still fascinated by her prophecies. Called the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans,' Baba Vanga claimed that she lost her sight at the age of twelve and then developed the gift of prophecy. One of her most prominent forecasts was the 9/11 attacks and the 2022 UK floods.

Baba Vanga made several chilling forecasts for 2026, many of which suggest death and devastation. Her 2026 prophecies, which continue to intrigue people, include warning of catastrophic natural disasters that could have global impact.

These forecasts are concerning because they appear to predict global unrest that might affect the entire planet. Baba Vanga's predictions are a subject of constant interest and concern due to her capacity to predict such occurrences.

It is believed that she also foresaw earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and extreme climate events affecting parts of the world. As reported by LADbible, Vanga allegedly claimed that around 7–8 per cent of Earth’s landmass could be impacted by such disasters.

World War 3 One of Vanga’s most dramatic predictions concerns World War 3, which she reportedly said could begin in 2026. She is believed to have warned of rising global tensions, including a potential Chinese takeover of Taiwan, escalating hostilities, and a possible direct confrontation between Russia and the United States.

What did Baba Vanga predict about Artificial Intelligence in 2026? Vanga also predicted that artificial intelligence would make major advances in 2026, eventually reaching a point where it could dominate humanity.

In another startling prophecy, she claimed that humanity would make contact with aliens in November next year, describing a large spacecraft entering Earth’s atmosphere.

