“People keep looking at me here,” said a Korean YouTuber backpacking in India. Visibly irritated by locals staring at her, she snapped at one person and asked in Korean, “What are you looking at?”

Clearly agitated, the YouTuber Potatoturtleee asked the Indian man in Jaipur, “Do you like me?”

However, the YouTuber, speaking in Korean, was in for a surprise when the Indian man not only understood what she was saying but also replied to her in Korean.

“I work here,” the man replied in Korean.

Taken aback by the response, the YouTuber asked, “How'd you suddenly speak Korean? How do you know Korean?”

The man then explained that he used to work at a restaurant in Korea. “So I learned Korean.”

Shocked to discover a Korean-speaking Indian, she apologised, saying, “Wow. I'm sorry!”

According to her Instagram profile, Potato Turtle is completing her bucket list of 100 things and was probably visiting India as part of it.

Watch the viral clip here:

Here's how social media users reacted: Social media users were as shocked about the Korean-speaking Indian man as the YouTuber and made jokes about it in the comment section.

“Uncle took time to install language Apk,” a user said.

“The chances of meeting a person who speaks Korean in India are low but never Zero,” said another user.

A user said, “Uncle waited his life for this moment.”

“Bro has completed all challenges in Duolingo,” quipped a user.

“Bro was connected to VPN,” joked another user.

“He was analysing her to see if she was Korean first,” a person said, defending the man for staring at her.

“Imagine having a luck like her,” a user laughed.

“Mother of coincidences,” said another user.

“She forgot India is not for beginners,” a user joked.