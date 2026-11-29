What does a train journey costing nearly ₹1 crore offer? Singer Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau recently experienced one of the most exclusive rail journeys in Europe, travelling from Paris to Venice aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

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According to PEOPLE, the couple stayed in L'Observatoire, a private carriage reportedly priced at £80,000 (approximately ₹97,41,200) for the one-way, 24-hour journey. However, it is unclear whether Perry and Trudeau paid the quoted amount.

Perry shared photographs and videos from the journey on Instagram, offering a glimpse of the couple's experience aboard the luxury train.

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Inside Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Orient Express suite L'Observatoire offers a private bedroom, a dining area, a lounge and a library stocked with books. According to Belmond's website, the carriage also features skylights and a bathroom with a soaking tub.

The Lounge and private dining

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The private accommodation comes with a personal butler, while guests are offered caviar and champagne during the journey. The carriage also has a dedicated dining space where passengers can enjoy meals in privacy.

One of the highlights of Perry's social media posts was a photograph of her relaxing in the bathtub beside a window overlooking the passing European landscape.

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The Library and tea room

The couple also shared glimpses of their evening aboard the train, including photographs of them enjoying cocktails and playing cards at a dining table. Perry wore a champagne-coloured silk minidress by De La Vali, while Trudeau opted for a white tuxedo.

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Privacy comes with the luxury experience The private carriage is positioned at the rear of the train, offering guests greater privacy and limiting interactions with other passengers.

The Paris-to-Venice journey was part of the couple's wider European holiday, which included stops in Barcelona and Milan. During their Paris visit, they also met French President Emmanuel Macron and shared a selfie with him on social media.

Perry and Trudeau first sparked relationship rumours in July 2025 after being spotted together in Montreal. They made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Festival in June 2026.

In a September 2026 interview with PEOPLE, Perry referred to Trudeau as the "love of my life".

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.