Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai recently talked about his favourite Indian food and said that he liked Dosa, Chole Bhature and pav bhaji

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai's list of favourite Indian dishes is all about the country's diverse and rich cuisine. In an interview with YouTuber Varun Mayya, Sundar Pichai named not one, not two, but three different dishes from different cities as his favourite Indian food. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 51-year-old said that he would love to eat Dosa if he is in Bengaluru, chole bhature in Delhi, and pav bhaji if he is in Mumbai. When asked about his favourite food in India, Pichai replied, “If it's Bangalore, I will probably get a dosa; it is my favourite food. If it is Delhi, I will get a Chole Bhature, and if it's Mumbai, I will do a Pav Bhaji." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the nearly 10-minute video, Sundar Pichai discussed multiple topics, including artificial intelligence's impact on India. He also advised Indian engineers on how to stay relevant in the industry. Taking the reference to Aamir Khan's superhit movie ‘3 Idiots, ’ Sundar Pichai elaborated on the importance of understanding concepts in a deeper way.

“Real success comes from understanding things in a deeper way," said Sundar Pichai in the interview. Pichai also added that several Indian students fail to focus on the fundamentals despite being smart. Sundar Pichai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, in 1972, and he graduated from IIT Kharagpur in metallurgical engineering. In 2015, Sundar Pichai was selected as the next CEO of Google.

Google is all set to include generative Artificial Intelligence in its search engine, announced the company owned by Alphabed in its I/O 2024 event on Tuesday. In addition to this Google also announced the release of new Gemini and Gemma models, latest AI features for Android, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company aims to enhance its search engine experience for users with the help of AI. After the recent addition, the search giant will provide quick summaries with the help of AI overviews, a feature which was in experimental stages till now with Google Search Generative Experience (SGE).

